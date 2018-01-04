Operation Warmth: Volunteers provide handmade scarves and hats to area homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers in Richmond are spreading warmth to homeless people — one handmade scarf and hat at a time.

More than a dozen volunteers met at the Broken Tulip restaurant in Carytown Wednesday night for ‘Operation Warmth’ and handed out items to homeless men and women. They also tied scarves to trees and poles in the City of Richmond and Chesterfield County.

“I hope that it’s a blessing to them and that they are able to use it and keep warm with it,” volunteer Michelle Crespo told 8News. “Whatever else I can do to help them, I’ll try.”

Operation Warmth meets every Wednesday. The group is planning its next meeting at Clover Hill Library.

