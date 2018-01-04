Northam appoints academic to workforce development post

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam has appointed an administrator from the state’s community college system to serve as his chief workforce adviser.

Northam announced Wednesday that Megan Healy will fill the role, which will be elevated to a Cabinet-level post in the Northam administration. His inauguration is set for Jan. 13.

Healy is currently assistant vice chancellor for academic services and employer partnerships at the Virginia Community College System. She started her career in southside Virginia as a professor of health science, anatomy and physiology and microbiology.

