Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recovering after December surgery

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WRIC) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was is recovering from complications resulting from falling and hitting his head back in October.

According to a press release, Trebek was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma that required surgery on Dec. 16.

The surgery went well and he was released from the hospital two days later.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Trebek spent Christmas at home with his family and is expected to return to record new episodes of Jeopardy! in mid-January.

The only change made to the show’s schedule involves the College Championship now taking place in April.

