GRTC implementing snow routes for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After beginning regular service on time, GRTC will implement snow routes at 8 a.m.

GRTC says that road conditions, despite treatment on main roads, are hazardous on some of their routes. Customers are advised to prepare for bus delays and potential detours in addition to the snow routes.

Snow routes avoid hazardous streets around the system that are challenging to navigate in inclement winter weather, GRTC says. Buses will display an alert message on the electronic exterior signs, saying, “SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT,” to notify customers immediately that buses are on snow routes.

During reduced service, paratransit medical appointments will receive priority transportation ensuring customers can safely reach doctors, hospitals or dialysis centers.

Once buses go onto snow routes, they will remain on snow routes through the end of the day. To learn more about snow routes, visit their “Snow Routes” webpage.

The Customer Service Call Center is open to assist riders with service impacts until 7 p.m. GRTC is staffed to provide frequent, real-time customer alerts through the GRTC Transit On The Go! mobile app, Bus Tracker at rideGRTC.com, and via Twitter @GRTCtransit.

