Garbage truck flips over guardrail on Chippenham Parkway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A garbage truck overturned off the roadway and over a guardrail on Chippenham Parkway near Hopkins Road in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

State Police who responded said the incident happened at 3:07 p.m. just south of Hopkins Road.

Troopers who responded said that upon investigating, they found that a white van cut across from the right lane into the center lane directly in front of the trash truck forcing the driver of the truck to hit his breaks.

The slick conditions caused the truck to spin out into the guardrail and then flip off the road.

Police said that nobody was hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Cleanup is still underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

