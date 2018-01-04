Creighton Court residents without heat to be temporarily relocated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The more than 50 families living in Richmond’s Creighton Court without heat will be temporarily relocated.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says those families will stay in vacant units or hotels.

This comes after concerns to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority continued to pour in after 8News exposed the heating problems.

Initially the agency said it would take 30 days to make the repairs. Now, it insists the work can be done in ten days.

But RRHA first has to get bids from contractors. Those are due on Jan. 12, therefore, residents are still looking at weeks before repairs are complete.

Brittny Hatcher and her kids have relied on space heaters and a gas stove to keep their three bedroom home warm. Hatcher said she hasn’t had heat since they moved in.

“It’s ridiculous,” Hatcher said. “If I pay my rent every month or whatever, I should have functioning heat, functioning everything.”

The boiler pipes for her unit and 53 others need to be repaired. It’s a problem that Congressman Donald McEachin maintains should have been fixed months ago.

That’s why he questions the agency responsible for managing Creighton Court, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“It’s unconscionable to me that you would do something like this,” McEachin said. “You’re giving people space heaters and we all know that space heaters are dangerous.”

Since 8News brought the dire situation to the congressman’s attention, he has been asking questions. The most obvious among these is how did this happen.

“Why did you wait so long? You knew months ago this was going to be a problem,” McEachin said. “Every Richmonder knows that come November and December it’s going to be cold and yet you let this persist and I don’t have an answer to that and I think they need to give us an answer.”

