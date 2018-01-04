Crashes involving three tractor-trailers, U-Haul and two cars shut down I-295 south

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to two separated multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The crash — which occurred around 8:40 p.m. at mile marker 15 — involved three tractor-trailers, a U-Haul and two cars.

State Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the first crash involved the U-haul and the two cars.

The second crash involved the three tractor-trailers and the same U-Haul truck from the first crash. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed and is blocking all lanes of travel.

According to State Police, there was one report of minor injuries and that driver has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

VDOT is on the scene and has established a detour for traffic.

State Police said that roadway conditions are a contributing factor for the crash, which remains under investigation.

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.