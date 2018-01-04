75-year-old Virginia man dies after snow plow accident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A tragic accident in Hampton Thursday afternoon that may be weather-related.

A 75-year-old man has died, following what Hampton officials say was a possible work-related injury.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Pembroke Avenue at 12:37 p.m. in reference to an industrial accident. They arrived to find the victim, 75-year-old Barry Hale. Hale was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police officials did not release any specific information about Mr. Hale’s injuries.

8News sisters station WAVY confirmed Hale was in a front end loader clearing the parking lot of snow when something happened.

The State Department of Labor will conduct the follow-up investigation, according to police.

WAVY’s Andy Fox is working to learn more about what happened.

