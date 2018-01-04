4 friends split $1 million New Year’s lottery prize

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four friends from Virginia won a million dollars in the New Year’s Millionaire raffle after making a pact to split the winnings if one of them won.

The friends have played the Virginia Lottery Games for seven years together.

This year, they used their winnings from past games to buy 20 tickets.

One of them was a winner.

The four friends are from Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Chesapeake and Shawboro.

