Woodbridge woman arrested for prescription fraud

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a Woodbridge woman with prescription fraud.

It was Saturday at the Giant Pharmacy, located at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford, that police say Ana Patricia Juarez, 22, of Woodbridge, tried to “fraudulently obtain prescription medication,” said Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokeswoman with the Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call from a pharmacist regarding “a woman attempting to fill a prescription for Oxycodone,” Vicinanzo added.

The pharmacist suspected the prescription was fraudulent and called the doctor listed, before learning the doctor was “unfamiliar with the prescription,” police said.

The pharmacist also recognized Juarez from a prior incident. She allegedly filled a prescription for 90 hydrocodone pills on December 18 and once more on December 20. The doctor confirmed both prescriptions were fraudulent and Juarez was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, Juarez confirmed the prescription for Oxycodone was fraudulent and admitted it was not the first time she’s tried to obtain prescriptions illegally, police said.

A search by police revealed that Juarez was in possession of two empty Oxycodone bottles and two white pills, which she identified as Percocet, police said.

She was taken into custody and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond on charges of prescription fraud, possession of a controlled substance, forging and uttering, and identity fraud.

