VDOT gets ready for impending winter weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Right now the Virginia Department of Transportation is working under emergency operations. All crews will be working either to pre-treat the roads or to keep them clear after the snow falls.

As central Virginia braces for the first snowfall of 2018, VDOT trucks are ready.

But roads must be warm enough for treatment first.

“We’d like for the pavement to reach a 30-degree level so we can effectively pre-treat and prevent our ice from forming from our pre-treatment,” said VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover.

Once temperatures reach that 30-degree mark, crews will use a salt water mix.

“Once the snow begins we’ll start putting down the salt to break down any icy patches that may form and sand to give the drivers traction,” said Glover. “We’ll concentrate specifically on bridges, overpasses, anywhere where the air can circulate and cause freezing much more quickly.”

VDOT crews focus on the interstates first followed by primary then neighborhood roads.

” 62,000 tons of salt. 23,000 tons of sand and 217,000 gallons of brine,” said Glover

Crews will rotate 12-hour shifts throughout the night to keep conditions safe for drivers.

But the department warns motorists to think before getting behind the wheel in winter conditions.

“There may be a visibility impact so always be aware,” said Glover. “Check your route. Maybe make plans to change or avoid travel tonight and into tomorrow morning if you can.”

