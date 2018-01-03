Utah man charged in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of Norfolk teacher

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Utah man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a preschool teacher in Norfolk.

Police say 70-year-old Edward A. Shaw is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Caroline M. Hendrix, a teacher at Oceanair Elementary School, was killed in the New Year’s Eve shooting.

Police say a preliminary investigation found Shaw shot Hendrix around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017. Shaw was also shot during the incident by someone police say was an acquaintance of Hendrix attempting to come to her aid.

Hendrix was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where she later died.

Later that night, Chesapeake police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Happy Acres Road. At the time, it was reported that the victim — who is now identified as Shaw — had been involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 64.

Shaw told police he had pulled over on I-64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit. Virginia State Police say they have found no evidence to support the allegation of a road rage shooting incident on the interstate.

Shaw was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Norfolk detectives on Tuesday charged Shaw with the murder of Hendrix following a joint investigation with Virginia State Police. Shaw will be transferred to Norfolk City Jail once he is released from the hospital.

