Three dogs found frozen to death in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tragic reminder to bring your pets inside during this arctic cold blast, the Franklin County Dog Shelter said three dogs have frozen to death over the past two days in Franklin County.

At least one dog was a stray. It’s unknown if the other two animals had owners.

“We have had dogs brought in that were frozen to death that the wardens are finding,” said Melanie deHaan with SOS of Ohio.

Animal advocates are now pleading with owners to bring animals inside and report strays in trouble.

“It’s just inhumane. I mean anyone who has been outside has felt the pain of their fingers freezing and their toes freezing. Dogs cannot regulate their body temperature outside, they don’t have the coat to do that,” said deHaan.

To help prevent another tragedy, SOS of Ohio, a spay and neuter clinic in the Hilltop, is boarding cats and dogs in need for free through at least Monday.

“We want people to spread the word, so if you see somebody sleeping on the street with a dog or cat, to just call us so we can make arrangements to get their dog in,” said deHaan.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter said it alerted Columbus Humane about the three deaths to pursue possible animal cruelty or neglect charges. Humane agents investigate all animal cruelty charges.

If you have a pet and are unable to provide proper shelter, are homeless with a pet, or see a homeless person with a pet, you’re asked to call SOS of Ohio at 614-396-8707 or call the emergency line at 740-817-2725 to board your animal for free. You can also visit sosohio.org for more information.

