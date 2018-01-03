Taco Bell enters french fry arena with $1 nacho fries

IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Taco Bell is introducing its own twist on French fries in stores nationwide later this month as it looks to widen its dollar menu options.

The new Nacho Fries “will be crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with warm Nacho Cheese dipping sauce.” They will be available January 25.

Customers can also get the Nacho Fries served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49 and can be topped with things such as beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Taco Bell announced recently it will introduce 20 items for $1 on menus nationwide this year, on top of 20 existing menu items already available for $1.

