Suspect sought in Mosby neighborhood fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for a 29-year-old man allegedly linked to yesterday’s fatal shooting in the city’s Mosby neighborhood.

Devrick Raquan Gail, of Richmond, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Davon R. Daniels Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Coalter Street, police said in a press release. Police described the suspect – also known as “Quan” – as a black male, 5’6” tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes with a dark complexion. He has a tattooed portrait of Jesus on his left shoulder in addition to multiple tattoos on his arms and face.

Gail is known to frequent the Mosby neighborhood area.

Anyone who spots Gail or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or send a tip online at www.7801000.com. A reward of up to $1,000 is available to whoever provides a tip that leads to the capture of Devrick Raquan Gail.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.