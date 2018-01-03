Richmond Emergency Responders preparing for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First Responders in Richmond are fully staffed and ready to go in preparation for the first winter storm of the new year.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with first responders about how they’re gearing up.

First responders said the extreme cold temperatures and the possibility of snow will play a big part in how they respond. Right now they’re busy preparing their vehicles and clothing ahead of what’s expected to hit Central Virginia.

Jason Roach said he’s expecting an influx of calls during the storm.

“Your standard slips, trips and falls and anytime there’s frozen surfaces you have the increased risk for slips, trips and falls,” Roach said.

Emergency responders say they also see an increase in motor vehicle crashes.

“Folks just don’t take the time to slow down, take the time to get to where they need to go,” Roach said.

Areas of Richmond could see as much as four inches of snow.

Roach said his crew at Richmond Ambulance Authority puts safety first.

“Safety is the number one goal of all first responders we still take our time getting to the emergencies in the way that we should, we follow our safe driving standards,” Roach said.

In dangerous conditions, these emergency vehicles run the risk of getting involved in crashes too.

The RAA plans on using off-road vehicles, helping them get into areas impacted by the most snow.

“We outfit our units with a different type of tire for added traction. if we have snow or ice we have a little bit of added traction with our heavier vehicles,” Roach said.

While EMS responders aim to respond to weather-related emergencies as soon as possible, they admit it takes a lot of energy to work out in the cold.

“We make sure the folks are outfitted with appropriate gear if they do have to work out in the elements for an extended period of time, they are well-taken care of,” Roach said.

