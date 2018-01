RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg welcomed its first baby of 2018.

Baby Emerson was born at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 1. He’s just one of the 12,000 patients the hospital will help this year.

Send 8News your ideas for Positively Richmond to iReport8@wric.com.

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.