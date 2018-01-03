Portion of Jahnke Road closed due to water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has closed a portion of Jahnke Road Wednesday morning.

According to DPU Street News’ Twitter, the 1200 block of Jahnke Road is closed while crews repair the break. It is unclear when the repair will be completed or how many residents or businesses are affected.

Crews were out a multiple locations on Tuesday repairing breaks. They are quite common when cold weather arrives, as pipes start to freeze and break.

1200 block of Jahnke Road closed for water main break — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) January 3, 2018

