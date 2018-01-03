Police ID bicyclist fatally struck on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Henrico County when he was hit by a vehicle while biking.

Police said the incident happened in the 3300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at about 8:30 p.m.

The cyclist, who has been identified as Robert Kent Randolph of Henrico County, was hit just north of Harvie Road and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Henrico Police CRASH team officers are conducting the investigation at this time.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police, and no charges are anticipated.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.