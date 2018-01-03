Petersburg school board member charged with marijuana possession

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg City School Board member was recently arrested and charged with marijuana possession during a traffic stop.

Petersburg Police said that Atiba Muse was arrested after being pulled for a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Washington Street in Petersburg Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m.

Muse was charged with a traffic infraction in addition to marijuana possession.

8News has reached out to Petersburg City Schools for comment but has yet to receive a response.

