Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-295 north ramp

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday morning has closed the ramp from Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360) west to Interstate 295 North.

Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the ramp is expected to be closed for most of the morning while cleanup is underway.

For the latest traffic conditions where you live, visit here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.