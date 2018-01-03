Man dies in Henrico after being hit by car while biking

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed Wednesday night in Henrico County when he was hit by a vehicle while biking.

Police said the incident happened in the 3300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at about 8:30 p.m.

The cyclist was hit just north of Harvie Road and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Henrico Police CRASH team officers are conducting the investigation at this time.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin have been notified.

Drivers are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike between Harvie Road and Byron Street. The roadway will be closed for the next three hours.

Officers are directing traffic at the scene.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.