Judges deny Democrats’ request to undo recount decision

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A three-judge panel has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling on a recount in an election that could determine partisan control of the Virginia House.

The panel on Wednesday denied Democrat Shelly Simonds’ request to undo its decision to strip her of a one-vote victory she won after a dramatic recount of November’s election.

Her lawyers had argued that the judges committed legal errors, including counting a ballot for her Republican opponent after the recount ended.

Shelly Simonds is “disappointed” by court’s ruling, asks opponent to let the results of tomorrow’s drawing stand. (Technically loser can ask for another recount.) pic.twitter.com/jCvFUybFzk — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 3, 2018

Virginia elections officials plan to meet Thursday to randomly pick a winner in the contest.

If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If incumbent Del. David Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.

The Newport News seat is not the only contested race. Democrats have filed a legal challenge in a close Fredericksburg-area race.

