Impending winter weather causing delays, cancellations at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The threat of winter weather arriving in Central Virginia Wednesday evening is affecting flights at Richmond International Airport.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, RIC is reporting 20 flight cancellations for Thursday, and says that number could rise.

Most of Central Virginia is under a winter weather advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Winter Storm Grayson makes its way up the East Coast.

With accumulation totals possibly reaching several inches, RIC says there is the possibility for more delays and/or cancellations.

RIC is encouraing travelers to check their airline regarding your flight status prior to leaving for the airport. In addition, passengers should have the confirmation and phone numbers to all airlines, hotels and rental car agencies they may be using in preparation for potential weather-related disruptions.

The Transportation Security Administration also has a downloadable app, called MyTSA, for mobile devices that tracks airport delays, offers travel tips, and posts security checkpoint wait times.

Air carriers may issue change fee waivers to allow rescheduling to alternate dates.

For fee waiver policies, please contact your air carrier:

Allegiant Air – www.allegiantair.com

American Airlines – www.aa.com

Delta Air Lines – www.delta.com

JetBlue Airways – www.jetblue.com

Southwest Airlines – www.southwest.com

United Airlines – www.united.com

If you do plan to travel, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) suggests allowing extra time to travel to your destination and be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges, overpasses and shady spots. For the latest roadway conditions in Virginia, please visit VDOT’s travel center website.

