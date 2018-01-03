Fluvanna Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing man

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing Dec. 30 from a friend’s house in Troy, Virginia.
Deputies said that Arthur Eugene Mills, 53, went missing from a friend’s house on Oliver Creek Road in Fluvanna County.
Mills was last seen wearing blue jeans.
Deputies said they do not know the circumstances surrounding Mills’ disappearance.
He’s described as a 5’10” black male who weighs about 150 pounds.
If you have any information about his location, please contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.
