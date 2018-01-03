Firefighters face contributing to minor’s delinquency charge

STRASBURG, Va. (AP) — Six volunteer firefighters in Virginia have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

News outlets report that the six members of the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department were arrested over the weekend after a Virginia State Police investigation.

A search warrant unsealed last year showed that the firefighters were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl, videotaping the assault and sharing it on Snapchat.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum punishment of 12 months in jail. The charge can include consensual sex acts with a minor aged 15 or older.

The girl said she was drunk and felt intimidated by the firefighters and that the sex wasn’t consensual.

