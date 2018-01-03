Chesterfield Police need help identifying robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police need help to identify a man who they say recently attempted to break into a convenience store.

Police said that the man in the photograph showed up at the Stop & Save Store located in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Dec. 16 at 1:40 a.m.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle in the picture.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 748-0060 or 748-1251.

