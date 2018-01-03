Can you get headaches from stormy weather?

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — With the change in weather, a lot of people are asking the same question: Why does my head hurt so much?

Scientists say there may be a connection between barometric pressure and headaches.

According to a 2013 survey of migraine sufferers by the National Headache Foundation, nearly 75 percent said they consider weather changes to be a trigger.

In another study by the Atlanta Headache Center, out of almost 1,000 people, more than half said the weather set off migraine attacks for them at least occasionally. The more common triggers were stress, hormone changes and skipping meals.

Researchers did note getting a clear conclusion is tough because most studies on migraine and weather are small and involve self-reported symptoms.

But the evidence suggests that changes in wind and temperature may set off headaches for some people. Just why and how the actions of the weather lead to migraine pain is uncertain.

Some reports showed migraine triggers, including weather changes, may alter levels of serotonin, a brain chemical that can make blood vessels constrict.

So what can you do to help ease the pain?

Well, you can’t control the weather, but you may be able to reduce its ability to set off a migraine by taking control of your other triggers and being prepared for the awful head pounding symptoms.

