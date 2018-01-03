Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd to headline Coachella

(CNN) – The Coachella Music Festival announced on Tuesday, the headliners for this year’s massive event.

Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem are going to be the top draw this April. Beyonce was scheduled to perform in 2017 but had to cancel because of her pregnancy.

The Weekend performed at the festival back in 2012 before he achieved mainstream success.

2018 will mark Eminem’s first appearance at the festival. Other artists slated to perform include Cardi B, Chromeo, and The War on Drugs.

The event gross $114 million last year.

Check here for the full lineup.

