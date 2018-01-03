Add 8News and the StormTracker 8 team to your Amazon Alexa flash briefing

(WRIC) — 8News and the StormTracker 8 team now produce news and weather forecasts tailored specifically to your Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Fire TV and more.

It’s easy to add us to your flash briefing list by searching for “WRIC 8News” in the Skills section of the Alexa app (click here for a direct link).

Here’s How:

Open the Alexa App on your smart device

Select “Skills” from the drop-down menu and search for “8News”

Tap on “WRIC 8News” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add instant news and weather updates to your flash briefing.

Once the skill is added to your flash briefing, just say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

That means news and weather updates throughout the day, with up-to-the-minute information from across Central Virginia.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.