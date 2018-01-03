Abducted Texas girls found safe in Colorado; suspect in custody

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Texas girls who were recently abducted have been found safe in Colorado, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

The man accused of taking the girls, 44-year-old Terry Miles, is in custody.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Allen Banks said the tips that they have received took his officers and federal agents to Trinidad, Colorado, a town just north of the New Mexico border.

Video from an unnamed local business on Dec. 30 captured Miles, but the video did not show him with the two girls, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith.

