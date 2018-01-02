Sheriff: Spotsylvania County student suspended after alleged social media threat

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student in Spotsylvania County has been suspended after allegedly posting a threatening message on social media.

The post was vague in nature, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, but advised students not to attend Massaponax High School on Wednesday, January 3.

Deputies, along with school administrators, quickly identified the source of the post and determined it was a hoax. A search of the juvenile’s residence and interviews were also conducted, and it was determined that there was no further cause for concern.

The juvenile has been removed from the school system pending further investigation.

The sheriff’s office will have additional personnel present at the school on Wednesday.

Spotsylvania Sheriffs Office encourages anyone with information on this crime or any other crime to contact (540)582-7115.

