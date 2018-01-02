Police ID homicide victim found shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in Mosby Court on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at around 11:20 a.m. Arriving officers located 30-year-old Davin R. Daniels of Richmond suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

