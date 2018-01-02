Online dating numbers spike with the New Year

(WFLA) — The New Year can mean a fresh start, but while some are doing a new exercise or trying a better diet, others may be exploring their lifestyle options further.

Jan. 1 and  Jan. 2 are the two most popular days of the year for online dating.

According to Match.com, digital dating traffic will spike up 104 percent with hundreds-of-thousands of messages being sent in just 48 hours.

So if you’re looking to make a love connection, or if you suspect your partner of being unfaithful, today is the day to log on in and check it out.

In previous years, the peak online dating day has coincided with the first day back to work.

But as more daters have switched over from desktop users to mobile apps tappers, the timetable has sped up.

Studies show males are quicker to act on their New Year’s quest for love, while females tend to mull it over for a day or two.

New Year’s Day sees the biggest spike in male sign-ups, whereas women are more likely to wait until Jan. 2.

