New Chesterfield Police Chief talks about challenges he’ll face

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new top cop in Chesterfield County. The county officially swore Police Chief Jeffrey Katz into office Tuesday afternoon.

Katz comes to Chesterfield from Boynton Beach, Florida where he also served as police chief. He brings more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement with him to Chesterfield County.

“We have a great agency but no department is perfect and I don’t expect it will be under my watch either,” Katz said during Tuesday’s swear-in ceremony. “But I do expect we’re going to be able to elevate the bar even higher and so I’m going to be looking for opportunities to do that.”

Katz said he has two initial priorities: The first is to build relationships, both in the department and the community. His second goal is to ask what can the department do differently to better serve the people of Chesterfield County.

