Powerball jackpots swells to $460M

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has swelled to $460 million.

The loot is the 9th largest in Powerball history. The cash option for the jackpot is about $291 million.

With no lucky winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, $418 million is also up for grabs in Friday’s drawing. The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million – three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012.

This is the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.

The chance of winning either game is low, and the chance of winning both is extremely low — 1 in 88 quadrillion. In percentages terms, that means you have a 0.0000000000000011 percent chance of winning both games.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.