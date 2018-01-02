Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots swell to $800M

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, $801 million is up for grabs.

With no lucky winner in Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $361 million for Tuesday’s drawing. The record Mega Millions jackpot is $656 million – three tickets shared that jackpot on March 30, 2012.

There was also no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, which puts Wednesday night’s jackpot at about $440 million. This is the ninth largest sum in Powerball history.

The chance of winning either game is low, and the chance of winning both is extremely low — 1 in 88 quadrillion. In percentages terms, that means you have a 0.0000000000000011 percent chance of winning both games.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

