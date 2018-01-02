Man charged with enticing 16-year-old girl into prostitution

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – Police in Maryland have charged a man with human trafficking after authorities say he enticed a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.

Frederick Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a possible abduction on Saturday. Authorities say the incident was not abduction, but involved human trafficking.

Officers say a man was with a 16-year-old girl whom he had brought to Frederick to engage in prostitution at a local hotel. Police say the girl is a runaway from Prince George’s County in Maryland. Authorities took the girl to a hospital for an evaluation and released her to her parents.

The charged the man, 39-year-old Abiathar Vance, with three counts of human trafficking.

