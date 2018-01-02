Man charged after robbery in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man faces robbery and firearms charges after police say he robbed a person in Chesterfield County.
The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on Rollingway Terrace.
Police say the victim agreed to meet Emmanuel Clark through a social media app.
When they met, police say Clark robbed the victim of personal items.
Clark is now charged with robbery and use of a firearm in connection with a robbery.
____
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.