Hoda Kotb Named ‘Today’ Co-anchor Replacing Matt Lauer

NEW YORK (CNN/ABC/WRIC) — Hoda Kotb has been named the full-time “Today” co-anchor following Matt Lauer’s termination.

Lauer was fired by the network after an employee filed a complaint alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” He became the second morning television show personality to be terminated from a national network in a week because of alleged sexual misconduct.

Kotb has worked for NBC News for almost two decades. She joined the network in 1998 as a correspondent on the “Dateline” newsmagazine. She has been co-hosting the fourth hour of “today” with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008. The promotion means that Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will co-host the 7 and 8 a.m. hours together.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said.

“There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you,” Kotb said.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the promotion in a memo Tuesday morning before showtime.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” Lack wrote. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.