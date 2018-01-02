Henrico woman accused of driving drunk with child in car, hitting pedestrian

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she drove drunk with a child in her car and struck a pedestrian on New Year’s Day.

Henrico police responded to the Walmart located on the 11400 block of W. Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. The victim told police that a vehicle struck shopping carts which, in turn, struck him.

Police say witnesses attempted to keep the driver, 41-year-old Christine Bradford Perkins, at the scene, but she then struck one witness with her car and fled.

The witnesses provided a description of the driver and the license plate of the vehicle to police. Officers later located the vehicle with Perkins and a juvenile in the 10000 block of Castile Drive.

Further investigation led to Perkins being charged with driving under the influence, two counts of hit and run, child neglect, vandalism, assault, obstruction of justice and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Both pedestrians sustained minor injuries.

