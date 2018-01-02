Former Hokie and Cardinals head coach, Bruce Arians retires

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, front right, hugs Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

RICHMOND, Va. – (WRIC) — After nearly 40 years of coaching, the former Virginia Tech Hokie, Bruce Arians, has officially retired.

Arians started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Virginia Tech in 1975. The 65 year old, has evolved as one of the NFL’s superb play-callers, while serving as the coordinator for the Cleveland Brown, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After five seasons as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Arians leaves the team with a 49-30-1 mark, which includes two playoff appearances. Arians says this was for family reasons.

