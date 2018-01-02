Former Hokie and Cardinals head coach, Bruce Arians retires

RICHMOND, Va. – (WRIC) — After nearly 40 years of coaching, the former Virginia Tech Hokie, Bruce Arians, has officially retired.

Arians started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Virginia Tech in 1975. The 65 year old, has evolved as one of the NFL’s superb play-callers, while serving as the coordinator for the Cleveland Brown, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After five seasons as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Arians leaves the team with a 49-30-1 mark, which includes two playoff appearances. Arians says this was for family reasons.