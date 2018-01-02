Firefighter imitates ‘ball’ as New Year approaches

ANNISTON, AL (WCMH) – An Alabama fire department welcomed the new year with a creative use of the station’s fireman’s pole.

Rookie firefighter Christopher Wilkerson played the part of the crystal ball by covering himself in lights and slowly sliding down the pole. The other firefighters counted down and cheered as Wilkerson reached the bottom.

The fire department shared the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 180,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

