Death investigation underway after victim found shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond’s Mosby Court.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at around 11:20 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They took the victim to VCU Medical Center where they later died.

Police said that they do not have any suspect information at this time and that their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.