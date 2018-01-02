Crews working to repair three water main breaks in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working to repair three water main breaks in the city of Richmond late Tuesday morning.

According to Richmond DPU’s Twitter, a break occurred in the 500 block of Chimborazo Boulevard. The 1100 block of W. Marshall Street is also closed due to a break, and a third break occurred at N. 24th and County roads.

It is unclear when the repairs will be complete or how many residents and businesses are affected. Stay with 8News on this developing story.

