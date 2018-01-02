Charlottesville city council elects 1st African-American female mayor

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Newsplex) — Charlottesville City Council has elected a new mayor.

In a 4-1 vote, Nikuyah Walker is the first African-American woman mayor in the city’s history.

Walker was selected by her fellow city council members in a Tuesday evening vote.

One Charlottesville resident spoke before the vote to say why he thought Walker, who is new to city council, would make a good candidate.

“Based on her campaign and the amount of support she got when being elected, I’d say that most of Charlottesville, as well as myself, would see her as the best pick,” Gray Fore said.

Walker, who is politically independent, will serve as mayor for the next two years.

