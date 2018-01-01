Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in serious, but non-life threatening condition Monday evening after she was hit by a passing vehicle in Henrico’s east end.

Police said that the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of 9 Mile Road, not far from East Gate Town Center.

When officers arrived, they found the victim conscious but suffering from head injuries from the crash.

She was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Police said that the do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the incident. Officers at the scene said the area doesn’t have much lighting and the victim was reportedly wearing dark-colored clothes.

However, police said that they are still investigating to determine what happened.

