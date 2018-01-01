Winning numbers drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

(WRIC) — Three people are now millionaires after winning the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #054602 (bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, Stafford)

Ticket #078410 (bought at Speedy Mart, 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford)

Ticket #332284 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1900 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach)

Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #028288 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3908 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #090869 (bought at Kroger, 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville)

Ticket #302951 (bought at On The Run, 6690 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway)

Ticket #333975 (bought at Food Lion, 720 South Kings Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #368194 (bought at Sav-U-Time of South Hill, 920 East Atlantic Street, South Hill)

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Click here to see those numbers.

