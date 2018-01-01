Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches

ADAMS COUNTY, WI (WCMH/WFLA) — Most states, including Ohio, have so-called “Move Over Laws” on the books, and a video out of Wisconsin shows exactly why it’s needed.

Video shows an Adams County, Wisconsin deputy talking with a driver he’d pulled over. Then a white pickup truck, clearly speeding, nearly hits the deputy, missing his body by just inches.

“Jesus, my God,” the deputy exclaims before telling the driver he’d pulled over, “I gotta go after him.”

The speeding driver was pulled over minutes later and cited for several violations. The deputy was not injured.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane, when they can safely do so, for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicle and tow trucks or wreckers.

If drivers can’t move over, they are required to slow to a speed that is 20 miles less than the posted speed limit, or down to five mph when the speed limit is 20 mph or less.

