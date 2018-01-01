Two dead in separate shootings in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Norfolk police say two people died in separate shootings New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Authorities say officers were called to a home about 8 p.m. Sunday and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Officials say about 12:40 a.m. Monday responded to a report of a gunshot disturbance and found a man outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Police have not identified the victims, nor have they determined motives in either crime.

1/1/2018 12:50:09 PM (GMT -5:00)